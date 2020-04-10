Parkersburg Police receive N-95 mask donations

The Parkersburg Police are now able to protect themselves a little better during the coronavirus pandemic thanks to Lowe’s and an anonymous donor.

Chief Joe Martin says Lowe’s donated nearly 96 N-95 masks and an a donor who wants to be left nameless donated about 120.That gives officers about three to five masks to use in the field.

Martin says when the masks are used is largely left up to officers, but he insists they wear them when inside a hospital or working with known or possible coronavirus patients.

He says he's grateful for the donation; it's important to him that his officers have the right equipment to continue their work.

“That's the message that I want to convey today, to the local

businesses. That we do appreciate what they do for us. It's a give and take relationship and I do appreciate it,” said Martin.

Martin says local businesses have been a big help during the virus outbreak by supplying the police with hand sanitizer, food and other donations.

