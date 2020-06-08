Parkersburg South High School celebrates seniors

As seniors many schools are continuing to celebrate seniors in their own special ways, right here in the Mid-Ohio Valley, Parkersburg South High School put senior signs up, Friday night.

Betsy Offenberger is a parent of a senior and she says, she posted about the signs one two Parkersburg South Facebook pages and after only being up 48 hours, they were able to raise almost $5000. The money exceeded the goal and organizers will use the rest of the money for the seniors.

"I've noticed some people are driving through two and three times just so they can see all of the pictures and I've seen some of the kids even jumping out and even taking a picture with their senior sign which I think is pretty cool," said Betsy Offenberger, parent.

Parkersburg South is planning on having a graduation on June 25th.