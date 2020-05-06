Parkersburg Urban Ministries continues to help community during pandemic

Even though some of its services aren't currently being provided, the Parkersburg Urban Ministries is still handing out food to those in need. To limit the number of people coming in and out of the building, people needing assistance are being helped through a window at the front of the building.

Since the start of this pandemic, the Ministry has seen an increase in people needing help.

"For the last two months our services have increased by approximately 30%, largely due to the coronavirus and unemployment situation," said Ricky Ray, Director of Parkersburg Urban Ministries.

Ray also said that the Ministry wouldn't be as successful as it is, if it wasn't for the outstanding volunteers.

If you have any questions, you can call the Ministry at (304) 428-0537 during normal business hours, which are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 AM until 12 PM.