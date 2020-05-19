Parkersburg YMCA begins phase one reopening

When Governor Justice announced last Thursday that gyms would be allowed to reopen in West Virginia, the Parkersburg YMCA had to work quickly to reopen with only four days notice.

They put in a plan that when they reopened, the fitness centers would be open, as well as child care.

The indoor pool, gymnasium for basketball, and some other activities are still not open, as they are awaiting further instruction from the Governor's office before making those decisions.

The YMCA was under a time crunch, still not having their full staff back working full-time. But with good teamwork, they were able to reopen in a four day time period.

"As much of a challenge as it is to pull this off in four days," said Jeff Olson, C.E.O. of the YMCA in Parkersburg. "We look forward to having our patrons back and being able to serve our members and our community."

The YMCA has new operating hours during this time:

Monday-Thursday: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday: 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.