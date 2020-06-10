Parkersburg YMCA holding educational summer camp

The Parkersburg YMCA is holding its Club-Ed: Summer Camp, this year with more of a focus on education.

The camp typically provides an opportunity for area children to stay active during the summer. This year, due to the school closures that resulted from COVID-19, the camp is also providing educational activities like STEM and history instruction, group reading, writing and illustration exercises, and more, according to Jeff Olson, CEO of the Parkersburg YMCA.

In addition to the STEM, history, reading, writing, and illustration education that are offered daily, special topics and opportunities are also offered, such as drug prevention, visits from the Wood County Library’s bookmobile, and martial arts training.

With the camp getting underway this week, Olson said the students have been enjoying it so far.

“It’s only the third day of camp but the kids have really responded well. I think they’re excited about learning…We’ve gotten a lot of great feedback,” Olson said.

In addition, the Wood County Board of Education has shared tablets with the YMCA, allowing children to take “virtual field trips,” going online to tour the Smithsonian museums, the National Zoo, and more.

“It’s all designed to try to focus on academics a little more, but in a fun, interactive setting...We’re hoping that it helps because we know that when school is out for the summer, kids tend to lose up to two months of their learning from the previous year. And with COVID-19, many of the kids will be even further behind,” Olson said.

The YMCA is taking measures to prioritize safety during the pandemic. When children are doing activities that don’t require physical exertion, they are required to wear masks. Temperatures are checked daily, children are divided into smaller groups, facilities are sanitized hourly, and hands are washed at lunch, snack time, and after all bathroom visits.

The camp can accommodate up to 96 registered children, and there are still openings. Once registered, a child can attend any or all days through the end of the summer. To register, call (304) 485-5585.