Parkersburg YMCA seeking to hire childcare staff

The YMCA is seeking part-time childcare mentors for its Emergency Childcare Program. While the YMCA has cancelled its other classes and programs, it has continued offering childcare during the COVID-19 pandemic to support essential workers with children whose schools have closed.

Due to social distancing requirements, only groups of five or fewer are allowed, meaning one adult and four children. Therefore, the YMCA has had to divide the children it serves into multiple small groups, so more adult caretakers are needed, according to Jeff Olson, chief executive officer.

In addition, Olson says, both registration and participation in the childcare program have increased.

“The longer the stay-at-home order lasts...and as people go back to work, the demand is increasing,” Olson said. “We’ve definitely seen an increase in participation over the last several weeks,” he added.

However, because the rest of the facility has been closed to the public, Olson said the staff has been able to utilize that space for childcare programs.

In addition to social distancing, the childcare staff is taking a range of precautions to ensure the safety of both the children and the employees. Temperatures are being taken regularly, hands are being washed every hour, surfaces are being thoroughly sanitized before and after use, and rooms are being cleaned every evening.

Potential employees must be at least 18 years old, hold a high school diploma or G.E.D., and be willing to work shifts Monday through Friday, between 6:30 A.M. and 7:30 P.M. Those interested in applying may do so on the YMCA’s website. Find that related link on the right.

