Parkersburg and Wood County Public Library to begin offering curbside service

The Library will begin offering curbside service starting on Monday.

This service will be available at the Emerson Avenue, South Parkersburg and Williamstown locations. Hours will be:

-Emerson Avenue - Monday through Friday 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

-South Parkersburg - Monday through Friday 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

-Williamstown - Monday through Friday 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Anyone planning to use the service is encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

The Library is also taking steps to make sure materials are disinfected after each use.

"They return it to the book drop, each location has a book drop," said Brian Raitz, Director of Parkersburg & Wood County Public Library. "Those materials, we are quarantining for forty-eight hours, based on guidelines coming from the feds, the CDC and the IMLS. We are quarantining them and then when we are checking them in, we are wiping them down. So when they return their materials, it will be a few days before we check them in."

Customers are encouraged to request materials through the Library's website, but can call the Emerson Avenue location at 304-420-4587 or the Parkersburg South location at 304-428-7041 if needed. If you do call there is a limit of 5 items per patron and call.

The Library is also not billing patrons at this time for materials checked out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

