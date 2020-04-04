Surprise birthday parade thrown for Parkersburg boy

Jake Jackson turned nine years-old on Saturday. Normally, his family throws birthday parties, but in light of the coronavirus outbreak and in following social distancing guidelines, his family threw him a surprise parade.

Jackson's grandmother said in a Facebook message that Parkersburg police officers were in the area and offered to lead the parade. The police then asked a nearby fire engine to help, and together they blared their horns and sirens for Jackson.

Following the sirens were several family members and friends in their cars; honking, waiving and yelling "happy birthday!" as they drove by. A few even handed him birthday cards.

"This is the best birthday ever," Jackson said.

Jackson's father, Chris, said in a text message that it's hard for young children to understand why they can't have a traditional birthday party amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the parade really "enlightened" his son's day.

"We also want to give a special thanks to Parkersburg PD and Parkersburg Fire who led the little parade. It really made his day," said Chris Jackson.

