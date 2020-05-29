Parkersburg car wreck sends two to the hospital

Parkersburg Police say two people were taken to the hospital after a car wreck on 36th Street, near the intersection with Broad Street.

According to police reports, a 2013 Honda Accord was traveling and a 2012 Kia Sorento were traveling eastbound on 36th Street when the Kia slowed down near Broad Street. The Honda then rear-ended the Kia.

Police say two people in the Kia were taken to the hospital. There's no word on their injuries yet.

The Parkersburg Police and fire units, as well as Saint Joseph's Ambulance Services, responded to the crash.