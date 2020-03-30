Parkersburg churches and organizations donate to Momma T and the Warriors

Momma T and the Warriors were able to feed the Lynn Street community, Monday.

Teresa "Momma T" Racer received donations from City Soul Ministries, Parkersburg First Church, and Melody Smith from the Gathering.

Momma T was able to give community members groceries and boxes of pizza.

"She doesn't have to do this, she does this because she has a good heart," said Misty Hopkins, Lynn Street resident.

Momma T says she is trying to be cautious due to the coronavirus and social distancing.

"I know we have to be smart and be afraid, but we don't have to live fearful," said Teresa "Momma T" Racer, Momma T and the Warriors, community activist. "We can't let it take over our lives and stuff, we still have to reach out to people in need and do the things that need to be done."

If you would like to donate to the Momma T and the Warriors organization, visit her Facebook page, Teresa Racer.