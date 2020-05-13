Parkersburg council to consider resolution on public's meeting access

Parkersburg City Council will meet in special session Friday afternoon to consider a resolution limiting public access to council chambers until a state of emergency order is lifted by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.

The 5 p.m. meeting will be live-streamed on YouTube via Microsoft Teams.

According to the resolution, public seating at all council and committee meetings would be available for up to four people in the second-floor executive conference room at the municipal building located at Market and 3rd streets.

In addition, members of the public would be able to participate in meetings by sending an email requesting to be a part of the “public forum” to the city clerk at connie.shaffer@parkersburgwv.gov or by calling the clerk’s office 304-424-8442.

Emails would be submitted to city council at the next regularly scheduled meeting and would become a part of the meeting’s public record.

The resolution says the restrictions would remain in effect until Justice lifts the state of emergency he declared at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The next regularly scheduled city council meetings are May 19, June 2 and June 23.