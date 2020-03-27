Parkersburg crime rate is down during stay-at-home order

With a stay-at-home order in effect, Parkersburg Police say fewer crimes are being reported.

Police say the decrease is likely the result of having fewer people on the streets.

Chief Joe Martin also talked to us about how his officers have changed the way they handle calls as a result of the COVID-19 virus.

"Our response has changed a little to minimize our exposure to anybody that potentially has been affected by COVID-19," said Martin. "We are taking more reports over the phone now and anybody that we, say a house that we would respond to for a crime. We are asking that person to come outside to speak with us to try to minimize ourselves from being exposed inside a structure."

The department is encouraging people to stay at home to minimize the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

