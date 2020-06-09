Parkersburg girl starts lemonade stand to buy toy after hip surgery

Raylee Townsend is 5 years old and she decided to start a lemonade stand with the help of her cousins to raise money for a new toy after hip surgery.

Raylee's mom, Joan says, two weeks ago, Raylee was diagnosed with Lyme disease. Lyme disease is a bacterial infection that you get from the bite of an infected tick but if not treated early, the infection can spread to different parts of the body including joints.

“She has large mass in her hip and it’s putting so much weight on there that it’s right on her growth plate that it’s fractured her hip bone," said Joan Townsend, mother.

But this isn’t stopping Raylee, she is keeping her spirits up and looking forward to getting that toy after surgery.

“I'm hoping that I get a four wheeler but I'm thinking about getting a band that my mom wants to get," said Raylee Townsend.

Raylee will have surgery on Thursday in Morgantown.