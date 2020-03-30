Parkersburg limits trash pickup to items in 'suitable' containers amid COVID-19 outbreak

The city of Parkersburg is making some changes to trash-collection services offered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting on Wednesday, Mayor Tom Joyce said the city will only remove trash that is properly placed in suitable waterproof containers. These include plastic bags and trashcans.

The temporary change is being made to help limit employees' potential exposure to the virus, Joyce said in a news release.

Bulk waste goods, including furniture and appliances, should not be placed out for pickup at this time, Joyce said, adding that the West Virginia Public Service Commission issued a ruling, General Order 262.2, outlining the above referenced exclusion of bulk goods and only requiring the collection of properly contained waste.

"While the city of Parkersburg is not governed by the PSC, nor are we required to follow their guidance, I elected to proceed with the change to keep our employees safe," Joyce said. "My No. 1 priority during this pandemic has been, and will be, to continue to keep our employees safe.

"And while this change will have an impact on the aesthetics of some neighborhoods, there is nothing more important than safety.

We will make arrangements if necessary to catch up on bulk waste collection as soon as it is safe to do so, but for now I am asking that bulk waste be held for collection at a future date.”

