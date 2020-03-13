Parkersburg man charged after authorities find drugs, scales, bags, and gun

A Parkersburg man is charged after nearly 20 grams of fentanyl is found in his hotel room.

The Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force and Wood County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team arrested Joshua Wolfe, 26, after executing a search warrant at the Travelodge Motel in Parkersburg early Wednesday morning.

While searching the room, authorities found 19 grams of fentanyl, a loaded handgun, digital scales, a large amount of plastic baggies, and more than $700.

Wolfe was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and is in the North Central Regional Jail on a $150,000 bond.

