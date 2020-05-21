Parkersburg native named staff employee of the year at Glenville State College

Trae Sprague is a 2007 graduate of Parkersburg High School and is currently the Director of Residence Life at Glenville State College.

Recently, he was named the College's 2020 Staff Employee of the Year.

"I was very grateful because the way they presented it, they mentioned some of the comments from faculty, staff and students," said Sprague. "Hearing those comments from my peers, I was very thankful that they thought that highly of me."

Sprague is the 31st recipient of this staff recognition award that has been presented at Glenville State College since 1986.