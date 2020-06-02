Parkersburg neighbors dispute over kids playing basketball on the street

Jayden Walker is 11 years old and he enjoys playing basketball outside of his home with other kids from the neighborhood.

Jayden's father, Jay says the police have been called to the area multiple times. Roy Hayhurst is the neighbor and he say he called the police to complain because the ball bounces against his home and into his grass and his flower bed. Hayhurst says, Jayden and the other kids who get the ball off of his lawn, are trespassing.

"They don't like me, first it was because the bouncing was too loud and now they are just trying to find different reasons to get the police called is because now he's saying I'm trespassing," said Jayden Walker.

However, this time when the police showed up, they joined in on a game of Horse with Jayden.

"I'm not trying to get the kid arrested, I'm not trying to give him a criminal record," said Roy Hayhurst, neighbor.

Hayhurst says he is working with the city and McKinley Elementary School to allow the neighborhood kids to play basketball at the closed the school.