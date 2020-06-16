Parkersburg pools have successful first week

Parkersburg city pools officially opened on Sunday, June 7th.

There were concerns about attendance being down due to the coronavirus, but Mayor Tom Joyce says he is pleased with the numbers thus far.

City Park is averaging 153 visitors per day and Southwood is averaging 148.

The maximum capacities of the pools has been reduced this year to ensure social distancing (City Park - 300, Southwood - 250)

Mayor Joyce says he expects the numbers to continue to rise as the weather warms up more.

Season passes were not available this year, however, Joyce says he is working on a plan to give day passes to low and moderate income children so they can enjoy a day at the pool.