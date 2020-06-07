Parkersburg pools reopen

Sunday was opening day for the Southwood and City Park pools in Parkersburg.

There were some changes made at the pool to ensure the safety of the visitors.

Some of these changes include the removal of all chairs, and guests having their temperature taken before entering the pool area.

Workers say there was a good turnout of visitors, as people came out and enjoyed the great weather.

Those we talked with say they are excited that the pools have reopened at it gives them something to do.

The pools will be open from 12 p.m.- 6 p.m., Monday-Saturday and 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday.