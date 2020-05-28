Parkersburg pools to open June 7, mayor says

The city of Parkersburg plans to open its two swimming pools and the splash pad on June 7, Mayor Tom Joyce said Thursday afternoon in a news release.

The facilities are located at City Park and Southwood Park, and passes will not be sold because of occupancy limitations established by health officials to reduce the potential spread of the coronavirus

The facilities will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

“After a thorough review of the guidance provided by the governor’s office and the Centers for Disease Control, we believe that both pools and the splash pad can be safely and properly operated to provide a safe and enjoyable environment for patrons, staff and the community,” Joyce said. "I have coordinated with the governor’s office, local health department officials, our contracted management company and internally to ensure we comply with COVID-19 safety guidelines.”

Joyce said anyone using the facilities should be aware that:

- provided deck chairs will not be available; patrons will be permitted to bring their own outside-use folding furniture for their personal use only;

- thorough and consistent cleaning of high touch surfaces and items will be performed;

- dedicated personnel above normal pool staff will be assigned to promote and encourage compliance with established guidelines for social distancing;

“The key to safe and successful operation will hinge upon patrons and parents exercising good judgment and accepting personal responsibility for their actions and behaviors with regards to established guidelines." Joyce said.