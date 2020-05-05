Parkersburg restaurant preparing to reopen outside patio

The Blennerhassett Hotel restaurant forward to reopening this Thursday.

Owner Lee Rector says, the hotel has made the necessary adjustments to follow state social distancing guidelines.

Social distancing adjustments restaurant is making:

-All of our wait staff will be wearing these masks and cotton white gloves to serve our guest

-Customers will enter restaurant through outside patio

-All tables six feet apart to maintain social distancing with no more than six people per table

-Outside patio capacity is now 71 before the pandemic it was 142

Many businesses have suffered during the pandemic and the Blennerhassett says they are no exception but they were able to turn a negative into a positive.

"We were in it like everybody, it stifled our business in the hotel and it stifled, of course the restaurant business, but we're not alone," said Lee Rector, Blennerhassett Hotel, owner. We took this as a very good positive to do a lot of renovations and updates that we could do."

The Blennerhassett Hotel restaurant will reopen at 4 p.m. on Thursday and is looking forward to the Mother's Day celebration. Rector says, customers should call to book a reservation because it is filling up fast.