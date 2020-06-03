Parkersburg turned down for state CARES money

Mayor Tom Joyce says the city of Parkersburg submitted 250 pages of documentation of its expenses during the past two to three months, for reimbursement by West Virginia from $1.2 billion the state has in CARES money provided by the federal government.

The mayor told us Wednesday it was for expenses related directly to the pandemic.

"We went through time cards and calls for service and anything our employees did that was COVID related," Joyce said, "including cleaning of the building, cleaning of city vehicles, training, education, calls for service that were COVID-related."

The city's application for $133,000 in reimbursement was mostly rejected. The state, Joyce said, did reimburse the city for nearly $1600 in cleaning and related expenses in March.

Governor Jim Justice has been asking cities since late May to submit their applications for CARES money. Asked about the rejection at his daily briefing Wednesday the governor said:

"We want them to have the money more than you can imagine. But we've got to follow the guidelines we've been given by the fed and everything."

Joyce says the state has told city officials it has hired legal counsel and accountants while awaiting something the governor has been talking about all spring: whether those federal guidelines will be changed allowing West Virginia to use the federal money for its own budget shortfall.

"I think municipalities and counties need to know soon how this is going to shake out," the mayor told us. "Our new fiscal year will start in less than a month. So if they're not going to allow for COVID-related payroll expenses, the question, first and foremost is, what are you going to allow for?"