Parkersburg woman organizes clean-up of Southwood Park

Jackie Scott's morning routine is walking around Southwood Park everyday to help keep it clean.

Due to recent back surgeries, she has been unable to walk around the park for a while, and therefore it is dirtier than normal.

For her birthday, she has decided to organize a "birthday trash bash," where people can come out and meet her at Southwood Park and help clean up the area.

Jackie has provided trash bags and gloves for the volunteers who want to come out.

They plan to walk along the trail and clean-up trash like cigarette buds and plastic.

Jackie says the park has meant so much to her for years, and she hopes she can keep it clean for years to come.

"I think it would be nice," said Jackie. When people come through and they stop at the park, it says what Parkersburg is. When you look at areas like parks and downtown and there's particular areas where people expect it to be clean. And, hopefully we can get some of the trash picked up."

Her "trash bash" meeting will start around 1 p.m. on Saturday, and go for a couple of hours.

Jackie has already confirmed 12 parties will come out and help her clean up.