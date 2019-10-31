UPDATE: Parkersburg woman headed to federal prison

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE

united States Attorney Mike Stuart announced Thursday that Brooke Alexandria Kimble, 22, of Parkersburg, was sentenced to five years in federal prison for distribution of fentanyl. The five-year sentence was a significant upward departure from the U.S. Sentencing Guideline Range.

“We’re pleased with the upward departure from the sentencing guidelines,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Fentanyl kills – it’s the leading cause of overdose deaths in West Virginia. Too many families and too many kids have paid too high a price for making a terrible mistake. Excellent work by the Parkersburg Police Department and the Parkersburg Task Force.”

Kimble previously pled guilty and admitted that on January 7 and 8, 2019, while at her apartment on Avery Street in Parkersburg, Kimble sold what she believed to be heroin to a police informant. Laboratory analysis later determined the substance was fentanyl.

In imposing the sentence, United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin found that Kimble also had sold fentanyl on January 5, 2019 resulting in the fatal overdose of a Parkersburg man residing on Myrtle Street. Goodwin said that by continuing to sell fentanyl even after learning of the man’s death, Kimble lacked empathy for those suffering from addiction and acted in reckless disregard for human life.

The Parkersburg Police Department and the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Josh Hanks handled the prosecution.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 2:19-cr-00178 .

