Sherry Dugan, Tom Joyce take Parkersburg mayoral nominations

It was a hot day for primary elections, but that didn't stop hundreds of Parkersburg residents from picking two familiar faces as the Republican and Democrat who will face off to be mayor in the fall.

According to unofficial results, incumbent mayor Tom Joyce won the Republican primary election. He recently told WTAP his first priority if re-elected would be to help small businesses recover after the coronavirus pandemic shut down.

While Tuesday’s unofficial results brought Joyce a win, he’s already looking ahead to the general.

“I'll enjoy it for the next 8 or 10 hours, but key is, we got a lot of work left to do here in the city. A lot of work left to do. We need to push hard for anything we can to do to help small businesses and all businesses recover."

Tom Joyce will be facing a familiar face this fall. Sherry Dugan won the Democratic primary to be mayor of Parkersburg. She faced Joyce in the mayoral general election four years ago.

This time around, Dugan is running a platform she calls F.I.R.E.D. U.P. which generally calls for financial responsibility, taking care of infrastructure, economic development, tackling the drug issue, and "uniting Parkersburg."

Like Joyce, she’s looking forward to the general.

“Very excited about moving forward and I think my opponent ran a nice campaign, and I'm very happy the democrats came together. That said it's time to take the City of Parkersburg into another direction and I'm hoping we can pull this together and get everybody behind us,” said Dugan.