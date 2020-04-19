Patient at Kanawha County nursing home dies from COVID-19

A man in Kanawha County has died from complications related to COVID-19.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says the man was a patient at the Eastbrook Rehabilitation Center.

At least eight people associated with the faculty have tested positive for the virus since April 6.

As of Friday, 124 patients and 233 employees at Eastbrook had been tested for the virus.

This is the first death associated with COVID-19 in Kanawha County.

“This is not unexpected, but it is tragic,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. “Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and Health Command extend our deepest sympathies to the patient’s family and friends."

State health officials say at least 18 other people have died from the virus in West Virginia.

“While we mourn a community member, we must continue to take the necessary steps to keep ourselves and our neighbors safe from this disease,” Young said.

In a joint statement, Kanawha County and Charleston city officials say “The Kanawha County Commission and the City of Charleston join the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department in mourning the loss of a resident of Eastbrook Rehabilitation Center from a COVID related illness. This is the first COVID related death in Kanawha County and we are deeply saddened by this loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time.”

Representatives from the health department are available 24/7 to answer questions about COVID-19 at ‪(304) 348-1088‬.