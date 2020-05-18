Patients should be careful when re-entering hospitals

It is important for hospitals to make sure they make their staff and patients feel as safe as possible.

It is equally important, however, that patients take care of themselves and take precautions for when they go back to hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic.

Patients that do not take protective measures are not only endangering themselves, but are also endangering others that are at high-risk for contracting the virus.

"People will be asked, for elective procedures, that maybe they track their temperature," said Dr. David Gnegy, Cardiologist and the Vice President of Medical Affairs at WVU Medicine Camden Clark. "They may be asked to self-isolate for a certain amount of time, prior to the procedure. And for procedures that we consider to be for high-risk in terms of transmission of COVID-19, those patients will actually be getting COVID-19 testing."

For patients that may be reluctant to return at first, Camden Clark will continue to offer their virtual program for patients, and telemedicine.