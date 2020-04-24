Peoples Bank helping out during COVID-19 pandemic

Peoples Bank has found ways to help out during this pandemic.

The bank has partnered with JobsOhio to get $25 million dollars to small businesses.

This isn't the only way they are helping out businesses.

They have also assisted 2,432 businesses by processing $426 million dollars in SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans.

The bank is also helping their associates during this pandemic by providing assistance programs and emergency funds.

They are also helping out the community by donating money to help fight hunger.

"Our board approved a quarter of a million dollar allocation to help with COVID-19 relief," said Chuck Sulerzyski, CEO of Peoples Bank. "A vast majority of that will go to fight hunger. We have been working to fight hunger in the Mid-Ohio Valley as you may know and we are working all over our footprint in Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky. "

