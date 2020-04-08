Peter Cottontail driving through Ripley

With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing, many Easter celebrations and family gatherings have been canceled.

In order to provide some Easter fun for local children, the Ripley , W.Va. Convention and Visitors Bureau has announced that Peter Cottontail will be driving through the town so children can watch from windows.

Peter Cottontail will be riding a fire truck that will start at the fire department, hit the West end of town (Walmart end), take Klondike Road to the South end of town, hit the avenues near Ripley Elementary, go to the East streets off Rt. 33, the North end off Rt. 21, and finish back at the station. It is the same route Santa Clause has taken in the past. The journey begins at 1:30 P.M. on Saturday, April 11 and is expected to conclude at 2:30 P.M.

The rabbit costume will be borrowed from Fruth Pharmacy.