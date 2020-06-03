Philippines Best Food opening second location

Philippines Best Food is family owned and was founded in 2012. Their current restaurant is located in Parkersburg.

The owners are about to open up their second location at the boat ramp in Williamstown.

The restaurant will feature outdoor seating, but will offer takeout and delivery options.

There will also be corn hole set up for customers to enjoy.

"We're rated number one on yelp, with I think 700-800 positive five star reviews. We have some of the best Filipino food in West Virginia and the east coast. Williamstown chose us. They reached out and wanted us to bring tourism to this area, because the boat ramp is here and we are right across the river. Just being here in Williamstown is really going to bring a lot of tourism down here in the summertime and I think we are going to do a really good job with it," said Owners Chelsi, Ellen and Britton.

The restaurant will be open beginning on Friday. The hours of operation will be Tuesdays-Sundays from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.