Philippines Best Food opens in Williamstown

Friday was the opening day for Philippines Best Food's second location, near the boat ramp in Williamstown.

Customers can come out and enjoy some great Filipino cuisine.

They have outdoor seating and provide takeout and delivery options.

The owners of the restaurant say that so far, there has been a good turnout of customers.

"It's been really good, we just had Doctor Eddys Chiropractor, their entire office stopped by and we are getting the support of the Williamstown community," said Britton, one of the owners of Philippines Best Food. "So far, so good. We had a rush at lunch and it's starting to slow down a little bit. But, so far so good."

Their hours of operations are Tuesday- Sunday from 11 a.m.- 8 p.m.

If you have any questions or would like to place an order, you can contact them at (304) 482-6122.