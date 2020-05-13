W.Va. Air National Guard pilot salutes health care workers in his hometown

Major Jared Shank of the West Virginia Air National Guard’s 167th Airlift Wing flew a plane that weighs up to 585,000 pounds in a circle around WVU Camden Clark Medical Center early Wednesday afternoon as a small crowd of doctors and nurses watched and applauded.

The C-17 “Globemaster” cargo plane flew over Parkersburg as a part of Operation American Resolve, a nationwide effort to boost morale among workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shank has a special connection to Parkersburg and Camden Clark. He grew up in the city and has friends and family who work at the hospital.

“I’ll always consider Parkersburg home,” he said. “I have a lot of cousins and uncles and a lot family and friends that work at Camden Clark, so just to be able to show my appreciation to them for what they’re do after all these years of them showing their appreciation to me for what I do, was very rewarding.”

The appreciation was felt on the ground.

“It makes me feel special and that what I’m doing is, is the right thing, for our patients and our community.” said Lucretia Robinson, a nurse at Camden Clark. “And it was awesome to have everyone out here to experience that and that they were thinking of us and giving us the honor.”

As heroes saluted heroes, spectators at Fort Boreman Park watched the plane maneuver around Camden Clark. Looking out over the hill was Shank’s 86 year-old grandmother, who says she is proud of her grandson. It’s a common sentiment among family members.

"I always say my No. 1 grandson. He was my first," Enid James said.. "So, he can be first, just in number."

"I'm just so proud of him and everyone at his base. Everyone in the military, I just have a huge heart for anybody that serves," Shank's mother, Romona Harper, said..