Police: Man dies after crashing car into tree in Parkersburg

Police say a man named Douglas Sinnett died after crashing his car into a tree on Mill Run Road in Parkersburg.

On May 23rd at 2:56 pm, the Wood County Crash Team responded to the 1200 block of Mill Run Road for a single-vehicle accident.

It appears that while leaving a steep driveway, a man named Douglas A. Sinnett sped up. At the bottom of the driveway, he failed to stop and crossed Mill Run Road.

He then hit a tree. Police say he died at the scene. He was 78-years-old. The sheriff says a medical episode may have played a factor. The crash team is still investigating.