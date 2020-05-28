Power outage reported in Vienna; 600 MonPower customers without power

A power outage was reported Thursday evening after nearly 1,500 customers experienced loss of power in Vienna.

According to the MonPower outage map, power has been restored to nearly half the customers with 609 people still without power.

WTAP reached out to the Wood County 911 Center and they are unsure what caused the outage.

Crews have arrived on scene to assess the issue, and the estimated restoration time is listed as 9:30 p.m.

We'll continue to update this story as we find out more information.

