Preparing for COVID-19 2.0

While states are getting ready for a slow return to pre-COVID-19 business, Wood County is preparing for a possible new rise in cases.

The 911 Center began ordering personal protective equipment as the first cases were reported in March-and that gear is slowly coming in.

But past experience-including the 2017 IEI warehouse fire-has been educational to the center's staff in preparing for situations like the pandemic.

"We already had some technologies already in place for this: for our virtual meetings and pushout of information," says Director Rick Woodyard. "Hopefully, this first phase of the virus will take lessons learned, our best practices, and go forward from there on being better prepared down the road.">\

The center has been able to keep a reserve of some types of protective equipment. But Woodyard says a lot of it is common surgical masks and odd-fitting gloves.

And officials hope the lessons learned from the past seven weeks can be of help if a second wave happens during the fall.