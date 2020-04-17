Preparing for reopening day

4/17/2020

small business

Business owners across West Virginia are dealing with an order from the state health department standardizing local health regulations-while looking ahead to the day those shut down or offering limited services can reopen.

One of those is Wood County Commissioner and restaurant owner Jimmy Colombo-whose restaurant has been a fixture in Parkersburg for nearly seven decades.

Like other eateries, his has been offering takeout only-while preparing to eventually open to sit-down customers.

"I like serving and talking to people", Colombo says.

He says when Colombo's Restaurant does reopen, he is ensuring safety among his employees.

"I will take everybody's temperature on the way in," he pledges. "If they exhibit a temperature, I'll just have to send them home until they find out. I know we'll have plenty of hand sanitizers around. We want to protect not only our staff, but the people who come into this restaurant."

Colombo has been concerned about the future of small businesses like his, saying publicly that, if closing orders are not eased soon, most of them face closing for good.