PrideFest tentatively still scheduled for June

The Parkersburg PrideFest is tentatively still scheduled to take place on June 13, according to Parkersburg Pride.

While the event has not yet been cancelled, the organization said that calling it off may be necessary in order to prioritize health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. The final decision will be made by the Board of Directors during their May meeting, in accordance with state and expert guidelines.

“The health, safety, and wellbeing of our community is our top concern. We’re evaluating and listening to the experts,” said a representative for the Board of Directors.

Parkersburg Pride is working to engage the local community during the pandemic by hosting virtual events like online weekly trivia nights on Facebook. Trivia topics include LGBTQ+ History, Drag Race, Out at the Movies, Pride Anthems, LGBTQ+ Icons, and Parkersburg Pride.

“We recognize that many folks need a sense of community, and while it’s all new to us too, we are doing our best to adjust and continue building and supporting the LGBTQ+ community,” the representative said.

Additional virtual events are anticipated, and will be publicized on the organization’s Facebook page.

In addition to the events being hosted by Parkersburg Pride, Out MOV is holding a number of online events, as well. In partnership with Morgantown Pride, the organization is hosting an LGBTQ+ book club that meets Thursdays at 7 P.M. via Zoom. It also has a virtual house party called Let’s Have a Kiki scheduled for Saturday, April 18 that will meet by Zoom, as well. And finally, Out Mov has tentatively scheduled an event called Outober Fest in Parkersburg’s City Park for October 10, should the public health situation allow.

“I think that every virtual event that we have in our community provides a space for people to come together and see each other’s faces again and remember that we’re still community even though we have to be apart...It’s a terribly isolating experience for everybody, of course, but I think it has taken an even greater toll for LGBTQ+ people, especially young people,” said Jeanne Peters, President of Out MOV.