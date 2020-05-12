‘Prince and the Revolution: Live’ streams this weekend

(Gray News) – The Prince Estate will stream a classic concert from the “Purple Rain” tour as part of a pandemic fundraiser.

“Prince and the Revolution: Live” will be available on YouTube, beginning Thursday at 8 p.m. ET and continuing through the weekend.

Money raised will go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization. Google will match donations up to $5 million.

The streaming event coincides with the digital release of the remastered audio from the concert, recorded at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York, on March 30, 1985.

The concert was originally released for television and on VHS and LaserDisc. The video was remastered and re-released on DVD in 2017.

