Protest in Columbus over George Floyd's death turns violent

A crowd of protesters in downtown Columbus clashed with local police during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Around 400 people turned out Thursday night.

A key downtown intersection near the Ohio Statehouse was blocked for hours. The demonstration began as a peaceful protest, but news outlets reported protesters began throwing objects like water bottles and police responded with tear gas.

Demonstrators left smashed storefront windows along downtown streets and tried to breach the statehouse, smashing 28 windows.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther criticized property destruction but said racism is real and must be addressed.