Protest to honor George Floyd held in Parkersburg

George Floyd was killed in police custody in Minneapolis, Monday.

As many communities continue to protest across the country, people from all different racial backgrounds and walks of life came together, Sunday to march for justice in Parkersburg.

Brittany Porter, Curtis Ward, Ashley Davis, Emily McCroskey, and Leana Henderson organized the protest. ​

Hundreds of protesters marched down market street from St. Soe's to 2nd Street chanting no justice, no peace; I can't breathe and many other chants making their voices heard. ​

Community members wanted the Parkersburg community to come together for a peaceful protest.

"Persistence breaks resistance and we're not going to continue in this injustice," said Curtis Ward, evangelist.

Protesters even demonstrated how George Floyd was killed in police custody and held nine minutes of silence to honor Floyd.

Many people are just hoping for a change in our judicial system, justice, and an end to police brutality. ​