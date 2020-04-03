Putnam Elementary staff puts on parade around neighborhood

Putnam Elementary School's staff missed their students so much that they decided to put on a parade to be able to see them.

Staff members lined up their cars behind the school, and took off into surrounding neighborhoods at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

Not only was it a parade with decorative cars, but the staff wanted to keep students engaged, by making it a scavenger hunt.

Each car, or float, had an animal or message of some sort for students to find, including dogs, large stuffed bears, and even a chicken.

The staff at Putnam wanted to assure their students that even in these confusing times, there is always room for a little excitement.

"We've been hearing from our students," said Jessica Mossack, a kindergarten teacher at Putnam Elementary. "Some of them are a little scared, a little confused during this time. So, this main goal of all of this is just to get them to see their teachers, to be excited, to be happy, and kind of just bring everybody's spirits up and get outside on a beautiful day and just get to enjoy seeing each other."