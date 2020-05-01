Radio Theatre Actors putting on a show over Zoom

With the restrictions on social gatherings and rules on social distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic, the community theatre groups in the Mid_Ohio Valley area are unable to perform. However, they've found another way to provide their entertainment for people that need it most in quarantine.

The Radio Theatre actors will be providing the public with a play that will be done over the conference call app, Zoom. In the same way that sketch comedy show, Saturday Night Live, has been doing their shows as of lately.

They will be performing a play centered around radio broadcasting works called "Father Knows Best."

The play director, Suzanne Walker says that the play itself is easier to do over the zoom app format because it doesn't require as much physical work. As it rather is more about voice work and facial movements. She also talks about how this is important to the public as she states, "there's no community theatre without the community."

The play is set to happen at seven p.m. this evening and is available when you click the hot button on the WTAP home page.