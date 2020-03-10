Ravenswood High School hosts career day

The students at Ravenswood High School are used to having a college day but administrators decided it was time for a "Career Day," so students can learn about various career options after high school.

"Exactly just getting the conversation out there," said Jimmy Frashier, Ravenswood High School, principal. "Some people want to go to college, 4-year degree because that's their job, what they want to go into, their career but others it may not be the best fit for them."

Many students had an idea of the fields they wanted to go into but they say, they were excited to learn about other options.

"You don't really know how many options you really have," said Hannah Rhodes, 11th grade. "You always think you have to go to college, but you can go to a technical program and start working. So, it's really neat to know all of the opportunities that you have."

Organizers say they are looking forward to having another "Career Day" this fall and hoping to invite more companies.