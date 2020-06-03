Red Cross sets sign-ups for youth swim lessons

The American Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley will be conducting registration for free youth swim lessons at Southwood Park on Saturday.

The sign-up will will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the pool.

Youth classes are scheduled Monday through Friday between July 13-24, with advance lessons at 8:45 a.m. and beginner lessons at 9:45 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.

Advance registration is required for all youth classes.

Adult classes for anyone 13 or older will be from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Monday through Friday between July 13-24. Registrations will be accepted before the start of the class on July 13.

Anyone who wants to register a child is asked not to bring the child to the registration site. Children must have completed kindergarten and be at least 5 years old and 43 inches tall to participate.

Masks are suggested but not required for anyone who attends the registration, and social-distancing rules will be in place.

There will be two stations set up during registration. Forms can be picked up at Station No. 1, but you will be required to return to your car to fill out the form before returning it to Station No. 2.

Swim-lesson tickets will be distributed once the completed form is returned to Station No. 2.

For more information, call 304-488-5279