Relay for Life will be held at Jungle Drive-In Theatre

The Wood County Relay for Life will take place at a new location this year to ensure safety.

Instead of taking place at Parkersburg City Park, the American Cancer Society's event will now be held at the Jungle Drive-In Theatre.

Moving it to the Jungle Drive-In Theatre will allow visitors to enjoy the entertainment and honor the cancer survivors, while staying in their vehicle.

There will be other changes at the event to make sure everyone stays safe.

"As people come into the Jungle Drive-In, we will have masks that are available for them if they wish to do that," said John Chalfant, Volunteer with the American Cancer Society. "We want to make the contact as safe as possible, so the folks that are volunteering and having interactions with the people at the relay will be masked."

The event will take place on July 17th.