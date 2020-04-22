Remembering Lieutenant Ron Crawford of the Ravenswood Police Department

Ravenswood lost a valued member of its community Tuesday, when retired police lieutenant Ron Crawford passed away at the age of 66.

“He became a cop when I was very young,” said Julie Liegey, Ron Crawford’s daughter. “I think the reason he was so loved in the community is because he wasn’t the lock you up and throw away the key kind of a police officer, he was the helping police officer. He wanted to help you, he wanted to make your life better.”

Ron Crawford’s daughter Julie Liegey says he joined the Ravenswood Police Force in 1984 and served his community all the way until he retired just a few years ago. He started his career as a patrolman and eventually earned the rank of lieutenant. He also spent some time as a D.A.R.E. officer.

“He would always let the little kids hold his badge, and just make their day,” said Liegey.

Before the force, Crawford spent three years in the navy. Liegey says he had a special bond with her son who is currently serving in the armed forces.

“He was really proud of the military and my son and my husband for being in the military,” said Liegey.

After Lieutenant Crawford retired from the force, he gave politics a shot.

“The first time I ever ran for mayor in 2016 he was one of the candidates for mayor, and I don’t have a negative thing to say about him. He was very cordial and he had some great ideas and he cared deeply about Ravenswood,” said Ravenswood Mayor Josh Miller.

“I don’t know why he decided to, I think he thought 'why not give it a try' I guess. I think Josh is a great mayor and Dad did too. He had a lot of respect for Josh,” said Liegey.

And in his retirement, Crawford’s daughter says he loved to fish and he had a great sense of humor.

“He was a crack up, he really was. He’d get in a room with his brothers and go ‘never fear the good looking brother is hear now,’ and I mean he was just always hilarious,” said Liegey.

On April 21st, 2020, Lieutenant Ron Crawford died of lung cancer and pneumonia complications. He’s remembered by his ex-wife with whom he remained friends after their 34 year marriage ended, his three children, 7 grandchildren and as Liegey has noticed on social media, most of the Ravenswood community.

“I can feel all the love and support all the way here in Missouri,” said Liegey. “He would’ve loved to know how much he meant to everybody.”

