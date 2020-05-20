Restaurants prepare to reopen dining rooms

Restaurants in Ohio and West Virginia will be welcoming customers back into their dining rooms Thursday.

Opening up comes with some guidelines.

“We rearranged tables so we would follow the social distancing protocols set by the state. So all of our tables are six foot apart, we rearranged a lot of the restaurant,” said Branden Chambers, a manager at Austyn’s Restaurant and Lounge in Marietta.

He said he was worried about how Governor Mike DeWine would tell restaurants to manage their booths, saying that the restaurant would lose a lot of its seats if they had to stop using them in any way.

“The State of Ohio has said the booths need to be high backed and divided. So ours do meet that requirement because it's up over the back of the booth and a dividing wall between each one,” said Chambers.

As for bars, Austyn’s has had to cut back significantly on their bar seating. On top of being six feet apart from each other, Chambers said bar seats have to be six feet away from any tables near the bar.

“We had to cut back quite a bit on our bar sitting,” said Chambers. “We put tape down on the floor to mark where those bar stools can be.”

In Parkersburg, Jimmy Colombo is getting ready to open Colombo’s Restaurant to dining in.

He said West Virginia recommends waiters and waitresses don’t return to tables as frequently as they would have in the past to reduce contact and to use paper plates whenever possible.

“We can’t do that. A lot of our stuff is put under a flame to melt cheese and stuff,” said Colombo. “We do fall in line with everything else.”

Colombo said he has replaced all the salt and pepper shakers in his restaurant with paper packets, so fewer people touch the same items. He has also removed 120 seats from his restaurant to create extra social distancing space.

“We are going to do everything we can to keep the place safe, not only for people but for our staff too,” said Colombo.

That includes disinfecting tables and chairs in between customers.

Despite his years in the industry, Colombo said these are uncharted waters for him.

“It’s all new territory again,” said Colombo. “It’s been here like 66 years. My dad started the place and it’s like my first time with a new restaurant.”

