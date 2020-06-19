Reward money offered after vandals damage Belpre fountain

The Mayor of Belpre is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of vandals who damaged a public fountain in his city. The money will come from his own pocket, not from the city.

Someone has dyed the water in the fountain near city hall blue, which may sound like a prank, but Mayor Mike Lorentz says there’s actually significant damage being done.

“It’s not funny when you damage something,” said Lorentz.

The blue dye has stained the fountain itself, which Lorentz isn’t sure will wash out.

““It’s going to have to be drained,” said Lorentz. "The young man that runs Bob’s Market is going to help and see if we can’t find something to neutralize the color or a bleach. Pressure washer I don’t think will do it because it’s a porous fibrous-like concrete structure. It’s going to be some effort.”

This is at least the second time in two years the fountain has been hit; last year someone filled it with soap, which Lorentz says can cause damage to the pump. He wasn't sure what the dye may do to the pump, but he did say he's fed up.

“It’s a shame that we have these kind of character that want to pull this kind of stuff. That’s why I contacted the chamber yesterday and offered a $500 dollar reward for the conviction of whoever done this,” said Lorentz. “Someone besides the city or these civic organizations ought to pay to have this repaired, fixed.”

Lorentz says most of the civic organizations in the city have some hand in maintaining the area around the fountain.

Just before it was dyed, a couple spent over three hours cleaning the fountain.

