Ritchie County confirms its first case of COVID-19

Health Officials with the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department said on May 3rd that Ritchie County has confirmed its first case of COVID-19.

Wood County has also confirmed an additional case, bringing the Wood County total to 40.

Pleasants County still has just two confirmed cases. Wirt County remains at three cases and Roane County still has seven.

No cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Calhoun County.

Of the six counties in the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department's coverage area, there are 53 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Health officials are encouraging people to stay home whenever possible, saying even though Governor Jim Justice has lifted West Virginia's stay-at-home order, he has replaced it with a "safer-at-home" order, meaning people don't have to stay home, but should whenever possible. Officials say Justice's plan to re-open the state will only move forward if West Virginia doesn't see a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases.

Governor Justice's stay-at-home order will officially be lifted on May 4th at 12:01 a.m.