Saunders defeats Rittenhouse for Common Pleas Judge nomination

Zachary Saunders has defeated Rusty Rittenhouse in the Athens County Democratic Primary race for Court of Common Pleas Judge.

Rittenhouse has been serving as acting municipal judge for Athens County, while Saunders has been an assistant prosecuting attorney for the county.

Saunders was happy to take home this victory, but said the battle is only half over. He still has to defeat newly Republican nominated Kenneth Ryan in the general election.

But Tuesday night, Saunders was feeling good.

"I'm feeling great. I'm feeling, obviously extremely happy," said Saunders. "I wouldn't be in this position without my family or all my supporters. I really owe it all to them."

As for the future, Saunders said he'll be hitting the campaign trail. He said he'll have to find some different ways to campaign out amid the coronavirus pandemic, noting he wants to ensure the safety of everyone in Athens County.

"I'm going to have to be creative in getting my name out and making sure people vote," said Saunders.

Rittenhouse congratulated Saunders and thanked his supporters. As for what's next, he said he'll "keep fighting the good fight, helping the people of Athens County."